5,800 Shares in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Bought by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOUT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $25,476,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $9,413,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $8,383,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $7,001,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 439,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 271,166 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AOUT opened at $24.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $344.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $36.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.44.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $60.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.59 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AOUT shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

In related news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,240.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,080.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski bought 4,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

