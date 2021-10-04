$581.56 Million in Sales Expected for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will announce sales of $581.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $615.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $571.96 million. LHC Group posted sales of $530.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover LHC Group.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LHCG. Cowen initiated coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on LHC Group from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.80.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $153.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.83 and its 200 day moving average is $193.69. LHC Group has a twelve month low of $151.79 and a twelve month high of $236.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 568.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in LHC Group by 21,038.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in LHC Group by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LHC Group (LHCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.