$726.45 Million in Sales Expected for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) will report sales of $726.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $734.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $718.60 million. Spectrum Brands reported sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year sales of $4.19 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.25.

NYSE SPB traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,694. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $55.98 and a 12 month high of $99.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.51. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 246.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 344.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

