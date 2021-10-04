78,099 Shares in ProShares Short Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DDG) Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DDG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 78,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 28.40% of ProShares Short Oil & Gas as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

DDG stock opened at $15.97 on Monday. ProShares Short Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $15.97 and a 12-month high of $37.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.82.

About ProShares Short Oil & Gas

ProShares Short Oil & Gas (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index. The Index measures the performance of the energy sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include oil drilling equipment and services, coal, oil companies-major, oil companies-secondary, pipelines, liquid, solid or gaseous fossil fuel producers and service companies.

