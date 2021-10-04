823 Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Bought by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 348.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in AON by 286.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in AON by 320.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of AON by 44.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Get AON alerts:

In other news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on AON shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.90.

Shares of AON opened at $291.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $280.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $302.33.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.