86,067 Shares in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 86,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 144.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 292.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

SC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Compass Point lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.65.

NYSE:SC opened at $41.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 45.46, a current ratio of 45.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.17. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

