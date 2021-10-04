952,867 Shares in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Bought by AIGH Capital Management LLC

AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 952,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,566,000. Ondas accounts for about 1.4% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Ondas during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ondas by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 272,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 54,100 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ondas by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

ONDS stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.98. 5,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,662. The stock has a market cap of $356.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.94.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ondas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st.

In other Ondas news, CFO Stewart Kantor sold 45,000 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $365,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

