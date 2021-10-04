AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $40.83

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.83 and last traded at $42.75, with a volume of 16346 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.93.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ELUXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Pareto Securities raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.53.

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.34. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 36.23%. On average, analysts forecast that AB Electrolux will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

About AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.