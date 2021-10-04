ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Receives $36.74 Consensus PT from Brokerages

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.74.

ABB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get ABB alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.56. ABB has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $38.03.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ABB will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 288.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 145.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 200.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.