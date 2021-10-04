AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.29.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.24. 148,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,030,730. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $121.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $191.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

