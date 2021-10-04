Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $180.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XLRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $113.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $173.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acceleron Pharma has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $171.86.

Shares of XLRN opened at $174.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of -46.99 and a beta of 0.35. Acceleron Pharma has a 1-year low of $99.98 and a 1-year high of $189.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.39.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $27.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.13 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $997,832.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,648. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,358,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $726,640,000 after purchasing an additional 48,538 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,873,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,110,000 after buying an additional 59,761 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. boosted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,505,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,095,000 after buying an additional 566,522 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,302,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,422,000 after buying an additional 163,972 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,776,000 after purchasing an additional 108,937 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

