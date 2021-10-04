Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,900 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the August 31st total of 253,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

ADAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adagene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Adagene in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.57 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Adagene from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adagene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Adagene in the first quarter worth about $189,000. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Adagene by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adagene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adagene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adagene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. 13.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADAG stock opened at $14.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average of $15.41. The stock has a market cap of $620.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38. Adagene has a 52-week low of $11.11 and a 52-week high of $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 7.28.

About Adagene

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

