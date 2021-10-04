Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,080,000 shares, a growth of 47.9% from the August 31st total of 4,110,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $5.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average of $4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $841.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.17. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $9.31.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.65% and a negative net margin of 2,391.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,696,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,828,000 after purchasing an additional 229,402 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.0% in the second quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,627,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,597 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,059,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after acquiring an additional 80,858 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,856,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after acquiring an additional 170,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 68.1% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after buying an additional 623,724 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADAP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

