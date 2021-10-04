adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADDYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, adidas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.
Shares of ADDYY traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $154.96. 57,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,668. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. adidas has a 52-week low of $147.88 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.90. The company has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.82.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of adidas by 1.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of adidas by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of adidas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
About adidas
adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.
Featured Story: Momentum Indicators
Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.