adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADDYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, adidas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of ADDYY traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $154.96. 57,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,668. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. adidas has a 52-week low of $147.88 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.90. The company has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.82.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. adidas had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 22.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that adidas will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of adidas by 1.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of adidas by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of adidas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About adidas

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.