Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,526 Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABCL. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth about $77,116,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,725,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,844 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. SB Management Ltd now owns 7,817,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,796,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,023,000 after buying an additional 1,046,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 144.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,052,000 after buying an additional 505,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABCL shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

In other news, Director John Hamer sold 162,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John S. Montalbano acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $103,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABCL opened at $17.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.22. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $71.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.83.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $27.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.99 million. Analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

