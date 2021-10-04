Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 2,435 Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 1,236.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTR. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PetroChina by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of PetroChina by 5,514.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PetroChina in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PetroChina by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PTR opened at $47.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.07. PetroChina Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $27.67 and a fifty-two week high of $51.16. The company has a market cap of $86.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.86 billion during the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, analysts expect that PetroChina Company Limited will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $1.789 dividend. This is a positive change from PetroChina’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.90%.

PTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC cut PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.45.

PetroChina Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

