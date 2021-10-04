Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $125,000 Stake in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Raven Industries were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Raven Industries in the first quarter worth $4,460,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Raven Industries during the 1st quarter worth $2,300,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Raven Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Raven Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 100,742 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Raven Industries in the first quarter valued at about $1,559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RAVN opened at $57.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 82.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.54. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $59.60.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $114.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RAVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

