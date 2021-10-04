Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $130,000 Position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 241,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $256,445.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 503,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INN shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Shares of INN stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.59.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 52.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

