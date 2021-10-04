Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $121,000 in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:YMAR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:YMAR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Separately, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth $994,000.

YMAR stock opened at $20.61 on Monday. FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $21.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.01.

