Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 380 Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,710 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 363.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 138,872 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in BlueLinx by 2.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 108,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 8,061 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXC stock opened at $49.94 on Monday. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $70.38. The company has a market capitalization of $485.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.10.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $11.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $6.65. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 213.94% and a net margin of 6.15%.

Separately, Loop Capital boosted their price target on BlueLinx from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

In other news, insider Shyam K. Reddy sold 36,328 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $2,241,800.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $187,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,785 shares of company stock worth $3,186,305 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

