Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 5,923 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 57.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,923 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 6.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 76.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

ALGM stock opened at $31.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $188.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.55 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Equities analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $1,757,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,049.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noriharu Fujita sold 12,143 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $387,118.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 621,655 shares of company stock valued at $18,300,593. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

