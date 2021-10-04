Advisor Partners LLC Buys 493 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the second quarter worth $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hexcel during the second quarter worth $88,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 41.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 14.9% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the first quarter worth $214,000.

HXL stock opened at $60.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.72.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.62.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

