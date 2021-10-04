Advisor Partners LLC Buys 623 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,955,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,135,000 after purchasing an additional 688,285 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 61.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 24,049 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.2% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 149,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 11,331 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Argus upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $16.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.39. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a current ratio of 18.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average of $16.85.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

