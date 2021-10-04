Advisor Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 90.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,665,000 after buying an additional 22,312 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 913.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 13,275 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 56.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,329,000 after buying an additional 704,920 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 58.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,813,000 after acquiring an additional 65,661 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 28.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.57.

ETR stock opened at $99.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.49 and its 200 day moving average is $105.56. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.14%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.