Advisor Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 2nd quarter worth $188,570,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Abiomed by 65.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 937,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,700,000 after acquiring an additional 370,442 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Abiomed by 31.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,766,000 after acquiring an additional 216,404 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Abiomed by 5.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,633,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,134,024,000 after acquiring an additional 191,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Abiomed by 24.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 360,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,451,000 after acquiring an additional 69,825 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abiomed alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 7,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $2,462,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,637,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total transaction of $219,300.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,663 shares of company stock worth $12,469,301 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $323.33 on Monday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $242.73 and a 52-week high of $387.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $252.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.81 million. Equities analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABMD shares. TheStreet cut shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.00.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.