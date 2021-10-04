Advisor Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 61.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cable One by 357.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the second quarter valued at $63,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cable One alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,253.43.

In other Cable One news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,005.00, for a total transaction of $601,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas O. Might sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,058.92, for a total value of $2,445,996.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,372,510.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,146 shares of company stock valued at $12,596,840. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,845.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,974.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,874.24. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,674.35 and a 12-month high of $2,326.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 0.60.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 53.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. Cable One’s payout ratio is 24.72%.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.