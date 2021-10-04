Advisor Partners LLC Purchases 354 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,524 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,055,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,891,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $24,124,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 208.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,948,000 after acquiring an additional 527,764 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $3,473,782.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $3,355,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $61.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.86 and its 200 day moving average is $49.23. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $61.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

CF has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. HSBC raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.12.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.