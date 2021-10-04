Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 18,481 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.06% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 312.0% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 90.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP opened at $10.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average is $10.47. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.