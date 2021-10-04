Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in LKQ by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on LKQ shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

LKQ stock opened at $51.25 on Monday. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.86. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

