Advisory Services Network LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 35.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 155.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 886,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,385,000 after acquiring an additional 539,523 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,148,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 49.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,105,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,803,000 after purchasing an additional 367,398 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 41.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 864,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,313,000 after purchasing an additional 252,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,018,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,659,000 after buying an additional 231,558 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB opened at $72.01 on Monday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $51.48 and a 12-month high of $80.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.13.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

