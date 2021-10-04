Advisory Services Network LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $105.23 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.80 and a fifty-two week high of $110.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

