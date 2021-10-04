Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 500.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,271,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,437,000 after buying an additional 1,893,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,064,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,039,000 after buying an additional 1,268,398 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 835.2% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,178,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,635,000 after buying an additional 1,052,372 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 14.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,431,000 after buying an additional 952,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,179,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,774,000 after buying an additional 830,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RY opened at $99.82 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $67.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.40. The stock has a market cap of $142.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.15 and a 200-day moving average of $99.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.858 per share. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.68%.

RY has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.98.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

