Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 5,961 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 44.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 23,512 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 173,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,792,000 after purchasing an additional 43,736 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,259,000 after purchasing an additional 56,748 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,576,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

PRU stock opened at $106.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.79. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.39 and a 1-year high of $109.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.83 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

