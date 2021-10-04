Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.94.

AERI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $15.65 price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AERI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,803. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.98. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.35% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%. The company had revenue of $27.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.