Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AFMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Affimed by 31.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,028,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,215 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,335,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,355,000 after purchasing an additional 50,195 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Affimed by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,265,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,753,000 after buying an additional 150,288 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Affimed by 16.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,260,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,878,000 after buying an additional 315,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Affimed by 16.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,545,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,135,000 after acquiring an additional 218,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AFMD traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.92. 9,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,078,193. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Affimed has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $581.86 million, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 2.67.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Affimed had a negative net margin of 91.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Affimed

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

