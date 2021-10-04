Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.38 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will post sales of $5.38 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aflac’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.46 billion and the lowest is $5.28 billion. Aflac reported sales of $5.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aflac will report full-year sales of $21.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.37 billion to $22.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $20.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.73 billion to $21.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFL. boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,878 shares of company stock worth $2,103,328. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.75. 90,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,326,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $57.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

