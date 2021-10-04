AGF Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 246,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,760,000 after buying an additional 20,296 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $206,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 110.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 349,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,468,000 after purchasing an additional 183,342 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $397,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $149.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 119.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $86.78 and a 12-month high of $154.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 67.76%.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,143,694.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $12,826,682 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

