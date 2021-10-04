AGF Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

AGF Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCY. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Mercury General during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Mercury General by 95.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 57.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General stock opened at $55.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.38. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $67.88.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $959.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.52 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.29%. On average, analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is currently 45.67%.

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

