AGF Investments LLC Sells 1,078 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

AGF Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 1.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Graco by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 20,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

GGG stock opened at $70.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.49. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.52 and a twelve month high of $80.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.01 million. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.