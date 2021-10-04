AGF Investments LLC Sells 86 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

AGF Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the second quarter worth $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 1,440.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total value of $1,061,232.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589 over the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQIX. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $890.88.

Equinix stock opened at $789.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.17, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $833.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $778.48. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.37%.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

