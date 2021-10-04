AGF Investments LLC Takes Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 461.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,950,000 after buying an additional 417,665 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $452,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 87.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 544,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $88.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.07 and a 1-year high of $104.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.86.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%. The company had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.06 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

In related news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 1,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $171,688.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $2,794,585.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 221,654 shares of company stock worth $21,797,967. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

