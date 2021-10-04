AIGH Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,350,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,843,000. Photronics comprises approximately 3.2% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Photronics by 104.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 13.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $64,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,297.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 7,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $107,697.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,755.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,006 shares of company stock worth $1,118,601 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of PLAB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.53. The company had a trading volume of 14,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,064. The company has a market capitalization of $827.37 million, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.90. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average is $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.33 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

