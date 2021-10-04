Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.350-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.20 billion-$3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.23 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $204.81.

ALB opened at $218.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.96. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $84.57 and a twelve month high of $253.10.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total value of $325,893.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,168.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,534 shares of company stock worth $5,298,393 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Albemarle stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,903 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of Albemarle worth $85,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

