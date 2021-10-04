Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 78.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,060 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2,264.3% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,627,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,439,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,856,000 after purchasing an additional 961,704 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 383.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 369,668 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the second quarter valued at $3,895,000. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the first quarter valued at $3,240,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

ALEX stock opened at $24.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.34. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $24.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 92.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 8.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

