Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties. Alexander’s activities are conducted through its manager, Vornado Realty Trust. “
Alexander’s stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $265.15. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 10.68 and a quick ratio of 10.68. Alexander’s has a 12-month low of $233.70 and a 12-month high of $308.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.03.
About Alexander’s
Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.
Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexander’s (ALX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.