Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties. Alexander’s activities are conducted through its manager, Vornado Realty Trust. “

Alexander’s stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $265.15. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 10.68 and a quick ratio of 10.68. Alexander’s has a 12-month low of $233.70 and a 12-month high of $308.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexander’s by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 331,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,747 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 28.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,417,000 after buying an additional 58,442 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,407,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alexander’s by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Alexander’s by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,698,000 after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares in the last quarter. 34.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexander's

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

