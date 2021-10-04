Alexandria Capital LLC Acquires 107 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Alexandria Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $837,890,000 after buying an additional 109,488 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 16.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,325,000 after purchasing an additional 787,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eaton by 21.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,098,000 after purchasing an additional 707,368 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 36.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,591,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,412,000 after purchasing an additional 690,837 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 283.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,455,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.94.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $150.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.87. The company has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $98.99 and a 1-year high of $171.32.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. Eaton’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

