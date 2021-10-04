Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Lowered to $240.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $300.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Erste Group downgraded Alibaba Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $287.34.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $144.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.73. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $753,169,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,111,000 after buying an additional 2,697,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after buying an additional 2,607,030 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

