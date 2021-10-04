Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alico, Inc. is an agribusiness company operating in Central and Southwest Florida. The company is involved in various operations and activities including citrus fruit production, cattle ranching, sugarcane and sod production, and forestry. The company also leases land for farming, cattle grazing, recreation, and oil exploration. “

Separately, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALCO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.59 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.50. Alico has a 1-year low of $27.95 and a 1-year high of $38.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.40 million. Alico had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 48.47%. Analysts predict that Alico will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 4,500 shares of Alico stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $155,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 62,217 shares of company stock worth $2,209,861 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Alico by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Alico by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alico during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alico during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Alico by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

About Alico

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

