Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1,159.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 53.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Align Technology by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 22.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 9.0% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.71.

Shares of Align Technology stock traded down $21.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $640.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,256. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $310.03 and a 1-year high of $737.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $697.72 and a 200 day moving average of $627.57. The company has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 73.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.26 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.90, for a total transaction of $3,509,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total transaction of $4,524,938.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,186 shares of company stock valued at $15,459,858. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

