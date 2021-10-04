Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Gap Down to $25.92

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.92, but opened at $24.86. Alkami Technology shares last traded at $24.87, with a volume of 1,647 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALKT. Zacks Investment Research cut Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Alkami Technology from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkami Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.45.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 million. Equities analysts forecast that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 46,543 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,396,755.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $3,056,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,607 shares of company stock worth $8,584,405 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $668,092,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,837,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,515,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,343,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,281,000. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alkami Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

